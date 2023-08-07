Headlines

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

'Satellite is...': ISRO Chairman Somanath gives update on Chandrayaan-3

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

Education

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

ICAI has declared the CA foundation June result at the official website on August 7. Know all important details here

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for the CA Foundation June exam on August 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website-- icai.nic.in. 

To check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023, candidates will need their roll numbers and registration numbers. ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June exam on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023 at test centres across the country. 

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: Where to check 

  • icai.org
  • icai.nic.in. 

ICAI CA Foundation result out: How to check

  • Visit the official website at icai.nic.in
  • Next, click on the CA Foundation June 2023 results link
  • Log in using your credentials
  • Submit and download your result.

