ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

ICAI has declared the CA foundation June result at the official website on August 7. Know all important details here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for the CA Foundation June exam on August 7. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website-- icai.nic.in.
To check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023, candidates will need their roll numbers and registration numbers. ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June exam on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023 at test centres across the country.
ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: Where to check
ICAI CA Foundation result out: How to check
