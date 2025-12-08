ICAI CA January Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at icai.nic.in; Know how to download hall ticket

ICAI is expected to release the CA January 2026 session admit cards soon on icai.org. Candidates appearing for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams can download their hall tickets using their login credentials. The January exams begin in the first week of the month.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the ICAI CA January 2026 session admit cards soon. Candidates appearing for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations will be able to download their hall tickets from the official ICAI website once the link becomes active.

Admit Card to Be Released on icai.org

The admit cards for the January 2026 session will be published online at icai.org, and candidates will be required to log in using their registered ID and password. The hall ticket is a compulsory document that must be carried to the examination centre; no candidate will be allowed entry without it.

ICAI is expected to release an official update shortly, and candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for notifications.

ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Card: Expected Date

As per the exam schedule, the CA January 2026 session exams will begin in the first week of January. In line with ICAI’s usual timeline, the admit cards are expected to be released within the upcoming week. Aspirants are encouraged to keep their login details handy to access the hall ticket as soon as it is issued.

How to Download ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Card

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official ICAI website: icai.org

Navigate to the link for 'CA January 2026 Admit Card'

Log in using your ICAI-registered ID and password

The admit card for CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final (as applicable) will appear on the screen

Download and print the admit card for exam-day use

Details Mentioned on ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Card

The admit card will include important details such as:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Exam name and session

Photograph and signature

Exam centre name, address, and code

Exam date and timings

Reporting time

Candidate instructions and guidelines

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information on the admit card and contact ICAI immediately in case of any discrepancies.