ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE

ICAI has clarified that the schedule will remain unchanged even if any exam day is declared a public holiday.

CA January 2026 exam date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the January 2026 session. Aspiring Chartered Accountants (CA) can check the dates for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations at the official website of ICAI -- icai.org.

CA January Exam 2025 Dates

Final course: The final course examination for group 1 will be conducted on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, while group 2 will be held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2025, according to the schedule.

Intermediate course: The intermediate course exam for group 1 has been scheduled for January 6, 8, and 10, 2025, and group 2 for January 12, 15, and 17, 2025.

Foundation course: The foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2025.

The international taxation-assessment test will take place on 13 and 16 January 2025, and the insurance and risk management technical exam will be held on 9, 11, 13, and 16 January 2025.

Get a direct link to check the official notification HERE.

Important things to note

No examination is scheduled on 14th January 2026 (Wednesday) on account of Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal festivals across India. No change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies.

Exam timings

Paper(s) 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, Paper – 6 of Final Examination and all papers of International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) are of 4 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration, and the examination-wise timing(s) are given below:

READ | Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 posts; check eligibility, direct LINK to apply here