Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...

Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic

Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life

China issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike, says 'cross-border flow of talent...'

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE

Is Hamas blackmailing Netanyahu? Why does it release hostage's video, demand Trump’s guarantee in Gaza talks?

Zubeen Garg funeral: Singer's wife lets their dogs say final goodbye at coffin; Assam CM shares heart-wrenching video

Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj face trouble as customs launch Operation Numkhor, raid homes in luxury car smuggling case

Jaya Kishori reveals why Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma turned to God despite having everything: 'Don't think they have a perfect life...'

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story: From falling for each other by chance, secret wedding to surprise pregnancy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against

Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic

BBD 2025: Spotting Real Smartphone Deals

Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life

Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrent

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE

ICAI has clarified that the schedule will remain unchanged even if any exam day is declared a public holiday.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 03:19 PM IST

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

CA January 2026 exam date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the January 2026 session. Aspiring Chartered Accountants (CA) can check the dates for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations at the official website of ICAI -- icai.org.

CA January Exam 2025 Dates

Final course: The final course examination for group 1 will be conducted on January 5, 7, and 9, 2025, while group 2 will be held on January 11, 13, and 16, 2025, according to the schedule.

Intermediate course: The intermediate course exam for group 1 has been scheduled for January 6, 8, and 10, 2025, and group 2 for January 12, 15, and 17, 2025.

Foundation course: The foundation course exam will be held on January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2025.

The international taxation-assessment test will take place on 13 and 16 January 2025, and the insurance and risk management technical exam will be held on 9, 11, 13, and 16 January 2025.

Get a direct link to check the official notification HERE.

Important things to note

  1. No examination is scheduled on 14th January 2026 (Wednesday) on account of Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal festivals across India.
  2. No change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies.

Exam timings

Paper(s) 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, Paper – 6 of Final Examination and all papers of International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) are of 4 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration, and the examination-wise timing(s) are given below:

CA

READ | Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 posts; check eligibility, direct LINK to apply here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP govt takes BIG step, bans caste-based reference in police records, public spaces, political rallies; check details
UP govt takes BIG step, bans caste-based reference in police records, public spa
Is Ratan Tata's Taj hotel planning to exit from New York's 'The Pierre' in a staggering deal of Rs 170000000000? IHCL says...
Is Ratan Tata's Taj hotel planning to exit from New York's 'The Pierre'...
Morning routine for acidity: 5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating
5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls it..., says ‘people of Israel aren't...’
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netan
Shocking! Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya claims singer 'tortured' her during pregnancy: 'Kitchen lock kar dete, doctors ko bol dete..'
Shocking! Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya claims singer 'tortured' her
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE