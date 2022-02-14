ICAI CA IPCC result 2021-22 to be out SOON at icai.nic.in – Steps to check scores HERE

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be declaring the results of the ICAI CA Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) on its official website soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on icai.nic.in.

The results of the ICAI CA IPCC exam 2021-22 will be released on the official website of ICAI most likely on February 16 or 17, as per reports. Candidates must keep a regular check on the official ICAI website for any recent updates regarding the results.

ICAI will be declaring the results of the CA IPCC 2021 exam as well as the CA Inter exams 2021 for the old and new courses. The CA IPCC exams 2021 were conducted in December 2021, and the results for the same are expected to be out this week.

Mentioned below are some of the websites where candidates will be able to check their ICAI CA IPCC results 2021-

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA IPCC result 2021-22: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ICAI CA IPCC result 2021.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and necessary credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your ICAI CA IPCC result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

ICAI conducted the CA IPCC examination every year, and it is the second or second-level course of the CA (Chartered Accountancy) degree. After one completes this course, they will be eligible for the final level in Chartered Accountancy.