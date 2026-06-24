ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 Results: Shardul Vichare from Dombivali secures AIR 1 with 88.5%; his marksheet goes viral

Shardul Shekhar Vichare, from Maharashtra’s Dombivali, is the All-India first rank holder with 88.5% (531 out of 600 marks). Check his marksheet, education, and more.

Shardul Shekhar Vichare, from Maharashtra’s Dombivali, is the All-India first rank holder with 88.5% (531 out of 600 marks) (Image source: Linkedin/Shardul Vichare)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday (June 24, 2026) declared the results of the Chartered Accountant Intermediate examination held in May this year. A total of 1,53,862 candidates appeared for the May 2026 exams held across 611 centres in India and abroad, the chartered accountants’ body said in a release.

Shardul Shekhar Vichare, from Maharashtra’s Dombivali, is the All-India first rank holder with 88.5% (531 out of 600 marks). While Abhinav Satheesh from Kochi is placed second with 88.33%, Mumbai’s Teerth Jain holds the third rank with 86.5% marks.

Who is Shardul Shekhar Vichare?

Shardul Shekhar Vichare, a student of R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics, has topped the CA Intermediate Examination May 2026 with AIR 1 and “Successful With Distinction”. He scored a total of 531/600, including a perfect 100/100 in Cost and Management Accounting.

In Group I, he secured 94 in Advanced Accounting, 73 in Corporate and Other Laws, and 83 in Taxation for 250/300. In Group II, he scored 93 in Auditing and Ethics and 88 in Financial Management and Strategic Management, totalling 281/300.

This comes after he was felicitated by ICAI on 01.02.2026 for securing AIR 3 in CA Foundation May 2025 at WOFA 2.0 & the Annual Function. Shardul calls that felicitation a “wonderful and memorable moment” and says the recognition motivates him to work even harder as he moves toward the CA Final.

Check his marksheet

ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 Results: - Key Details

Result date: Declared on June 24, 2026, by ICAI

Exam dates: May 5 to May 15, 2026

Mode: Online at caresults.icai.org

Login: Roll Number + Registration Number needed to download scorecard

ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 Results: Pass Percentage

Group I: 10.25% — 9,350 passed out of 91,237

Group II: 16.11% — 10,372 passed out of 64,381

Both Groups: 8.47% — 2,820 passed out of 33,304

ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 Results:​How to Check the Result

Go to caresults.icai.org

Click “CA Intermediate Result May 2026”

Enter Roll Number + Registration Number

Submit + Download scorecard

Next Steps After the Result

Cleared: Register for CA Final + Start Articleship Training

Not cleared: Plan next attempt.

ICAI registration for the September 2026 session opens July 2026