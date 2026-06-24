ICAI CA Intermediate 2026 Results: Shardul Vichare from Dombivali secures AIR 1 with 88.5%; his marksheet goes viral

EDUCATION
Shardul Shekhar Vichare, from Maharashtra’s Dombivali, is the All-India first rank holder with 88.5% (531 out of 600 marks). Check his marksheet, education, and more.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday (June 24, 2026) declared the results of the Chartered Accountant Intermediate examination held in May this year. A total of 1,53,862 candidates appeared for the May 2026 exams held across 611 centres in India and abroad, the chartered accountants’ body said in a release.
Shardul Shekhar Vichare, from Maharashtra’s Dombivali, is the All-India first rank holder with 88.5% (531 out of 600 marks). While Abhinav Satheesh from Kochi is placed second with 88.33%, Mumbai’s Teerth Jain holds the third rank with 86.5% marks.
Shardul Shekhar Vichare, a student of R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics, has topped the CA Intermediate Examination May 2026 with AIR 1 and “Successful With Distinction”. He scored a total of 531/600, including a perfect 100/100 in Cost and Management Accounting.
In Group I, he secured 94 in Advanced Accounting, 73 in Corporate and Other Laws, and 83 in Taxation for 250/300. In Group II, he scored 93 in Auditing and Ethics and 88 in Financial Management and Strategic Management, totalling 281/300.
This comes after he was felicitated by ICAI on 01.02.2026 for securing AIR 3 in CA Foundation May 2025 at WOFA 2.0 & the Annual Function. Shardul calls that felicitation a “wonderful and memorable moment” and says the recognition motivates him to work even harder as he moves toward the CA Final.
Check his marksheet
Result date: Declared on June 24, 2026, by ICAI
Exam dates: May 5 to May 15, 2026
Mode: Online at caresults.icai.org
Login: Roll Number + Registration Number needed to download scorecard
Group I: 10.25% — 9,350 passed out of 91,237
Group II: 16.11% — 10,372 passed out of 64,381
Both Groups: 8.47% — 2,820 passed out of 33,304
Next Steps After the Result
Cleared: Register for CA Final + Start Articleship Training
Not cleared: Plan next attempt.
ICAI registration for the September 2026 session opens July 2026