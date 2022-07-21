Search icon
ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 DECLARED today at icai.nic.in, check direct link

CA Inter May Exams 2022 were conducted from May 14 to 31. Along with the CA Inter Result, ICAI also released the CA Inter May Merit List.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the CA Inter Result 2022 today - July 21, 2022. The examinations were held in May. Students can check the CA Inter Result 2022 via the official website - www.icai.nic.in.

ICAI also issued an important notice regarding the CA Inter Result 2022 which clarified that the result will release today. ICAI shared the CA Inter Result 2022 a while back. 

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Direct Link

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: Date, websites to check scores 

Date and Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Websites: www.icai.nic.in, www.icaiexams.icai.org, www.caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Merit List Direct Link

The official notice further read, "Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, 21st July 2022." To access their CA Inter Result 2022 at www.icai.nic.in, the candidates will require their exam roll number and PIN or their registration number to log in and view their results.

CA Inter May Exams 2022 were conducted from May 14 to 31, 2022. Along with the CA Inter Result today, ICAI also released the CA Inter May Merit List. 

