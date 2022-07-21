ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 DECLARED today at icai.nic.in, check direct link

File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the CA Inter Result 2022 today - July 21, 2022. The examinations were held in May. Students can check the CA Inter Result 2022 via the official website - www.icai.nic.in.

ICAI also issued an important notice regarding the CA Inter Result 2022 which clarified that the result will release today. ICAI shared the CA Inter Result 2022 a while back.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: Date, websites to check scores

Date and Day: Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Websites: www.icai.nic.in, www.icaiexams.icai.org, www.caresults.icai.org

The official notice further read, "Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, 21st July 2022." To access their CA Inter Result 2022 at www.icai.nic.in, the candidates will require their exam roll number and PIN or their registration number to log in and view their results.

CA Inter May Exams 2022 were conducted from May 14 to 31, 2022. Along with the CA Inter Result today, ICAI also released the CA Inter May Merit List.