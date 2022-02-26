Headlines

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 TODAY: Candidates can get CA Inter 2021 scorecards via email - Know details

All those candidates registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will declare the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination today, February 26. Candidates can get CA Inter 2021 scorecards via email.

ICAI made arrangements for the candidates of the final examination (old course & New Course) and foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses. All those candidates registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered after the declaration of the result. 

Websites to check ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 

Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their result on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, or caresults.icai.org.

Meanwhile, the application process for Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2022 examinations is underway. The online application filling facility will be available from February 21 to March 13 for the aspirants. 

ICAI CA Inter result 2021: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit icaiexam.icai.org - the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on ‘’Results’ tab on the Home Page

Step 3: Select the exam name, example: ‘’Foundation’, ‘’Intermediate (Old)’

Step 4: Enter credentials to log in

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download result

