ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 DECLARED: Websites, steps to check scorecard of both old, new courses

Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their result on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, or caresults.icai.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI declared the result for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination today, February 26 on the official website – icai.org.

Meanwhile, the application process for Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2022 examinations is underway. The online application filling facility will be available from February 21 to March 13 for the aspirants. 

ICAI CA Inter result 2021: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit icaiexam.icai.org - the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on Results tab on the Home Page

Step 3: Select the exam name i.e. Foundation, Intermediate (Old)

Step 4: Enter credentials to log in

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download result

