ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: Revised schedule announced at icai.org, check new dates and other details here

ICAI reschedules CA Inter Auditing and Ethics paper to Jan 31, 2026. Check the official website for the revised schedule and exam details.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the revised schedule for the CA Intermediate Examination 2026. According to the official notice, the Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper 5, Auditing and Ethics, which was initially scheduled for January 19, 2026, has been postponed to January 31, 2026.

Revised Exam Details

Exam Date: January 31, 2026

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST)

Exam Centre: Same as previously allocated

The admit cards, which are already issued, will remain valid for the scheduled date.

The Institute will conduct the remaining papers of the Chartered Accountants Foundation January 2026 exam as scheduled, i.e, on January 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: How to download the revised schedule

To check and download the revised schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on the ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026 revised schedule link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

Important Notes

Admit cards already issued will remain valid for the rescheduled examination date.

The remaining papers of the CA Foundation January 2026 examination will be held as scheduled, i.e., January 20, 22, and 24, 2026.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of ICAI.