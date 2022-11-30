ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card OUT at onicaiexam.icai.org: Check steps to download here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for CA Foundation December 2022 exam at the official website. Candidates who applied to appear for the December exam can download the CA December Foundation Exam 2022 can now download admit card from the official website-- onicaiexam.icai.org.
To check the CA Foundation admit card 2022, candidates will have to login using their registration number and password. The ICAI December Foundation Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 admit card: How to download
Read: XAT 2023: XLRI to end registration process today for MBA entrance test at xatonline.in
Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Nobody will be allowed to appear for the exam with their admit card.