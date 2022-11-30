Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card OUT at onicaiexam.icai.org: Check steps to download here

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- onicaiexam.icai.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card OUT at onicaiexam.icai.org: Check steps to download here
ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 admit card out | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for CA Foundation December 2022 exam at the official website. Candidates who applied to appear for the December exam can download the CA December Foundation Exam 2022 can now download admit card from the official website-- onicaiexam.icai.org.

To check the CA Foundation admit card 2022, candidates will have to login using their registration number and password. The ICAI December Foundation Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. 

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 admit card: How to download 

  • Go to the official website -icai.org
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the Examination tab
  • A new page will open, click on the link for Examinations November December 2022
  • On the new page, click on the link provided for - eservices.icai.org and the candidate login portal would open
  • Click on the link provided for ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card
  • Candidates can also refer to the direct link shared here for reference
  • Enter your credentials such as user ID, password, etc
  • Your ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Read: XAT 2023: XLRI to end registration process today for MBA entrance test at xatonline.in

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Nobody will be allowed to appear for the exam with their admit card. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
With Made in India light combat chopper 'Prachand', IAF gets big boost: In pics
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days
Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.