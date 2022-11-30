ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 admit card OUT at onicaiexam.icai.org: Check steps to download here

ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 admit card out | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for CA Foundation December 2022 exam at the official website. Candidates who applied to appear for the December exam can download the CA December Foundation Exam 2022 can now download admit card from the official website-- onicaiexam.icai.org.

To check the CA Foundation admit card 2022, candidates will have to login using their registration number and password. The ICAI December Foundation Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Go to the official website -icai.org

On the homepage, candidates should click on the Examination tab

A new page will open, click on the link for Examinations November December 2022

On the new page, click on the link provided for - eservices.icai.org and the candidate login portal would open

Click on the link provided for ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card

Candidates can also refer to the direct link shared here for reference

Enter your credentials such as user ID, password, etc

Your ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Nobody will be allowed to appear for the exam with their admit card.