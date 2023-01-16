ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022: CA Foundation result to be declared soon at icai.nic.in

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare CA Foundation Result soon. According to media reports, the result is expected to be released by January 24, 2023. Once released, candidates who took the Foundation exam for December 2022 can check results on the official website. To access results, candidates are advised to be ready with their roll number and date of birth.
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam dates
- ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams started on December 14, 2022
- Last exam was conducted on December 20, 2022
- Result is expected by January 23, 2023
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Websites to check result
- icai.nic.in
- icaiexam.icai.org
- caresults.icai.org
ICAI CA December Date Sheet 2022: Steps to download
- Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
- Click on the result link
- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials
- Result will be displayed on screen
- Check details and download the same
- Take its printout for future reference