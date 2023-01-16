ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022: CA Foundation result to be declared soon at icai.nic.in

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare CA Foundation Result soon. According to media reports, the result is expected to be released by January 24, 2023. Once released, candidates who took the Foundation exam for December 2022 can check results on the official website. To access results, candidates are advised to be ready with their roll number and date of birth.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam dates

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams started on December 14, 2022

Last exam was conducted on December 20, 2022

Result is expected by January 23, 2023

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Websites to check result

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA December Date Sheet 2022: Steps to download