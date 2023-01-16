Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022: CA Foundation result to be declared soon at icai.nic.in

Once released, the result will be available at icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result December 2022: CA Foundation result to be declared soon at icai.nic.in
File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare CA Foundation Result soon. According to media reports, the result is expected to be released by January 24, 2023. Once released, candidates who took the Foundation exam for December 2022 can check results on the official website. To access results, candidates are advised to be ready with their roll number and date of birth. 

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam dates

  • ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams started on December 14, 2022
  • Last exam was conducted on December 20, 2022
  • Result is expected by January 23, 2023

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Websites to check result

  • icai.nic.in
  • icaiexam.icai.org
  • caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA December Date Sheet 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
  • Click on the result link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials
  • Result will be displayed on screen
  • Check details and download the same
  • Take its printout for future reference
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.