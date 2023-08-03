ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 by visiting the official website – icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation Result Date And Time 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) is all set to announce the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Exam by August 7 by 9:00 PM or by August 8. Once released, candidates can download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 through the official website – icai.nic.in.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on a late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” ICAI official notification reads.

The foundation examination was conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. The Business Correspondence and Reporting papers, as well as the Principles and Practise of Accounting and Business Laws, were held on June 24 and June 26, 2023. ICAI conducted the business mathematics, logical reasoning, and statistics tests as well as the business economics and business and commercial knowledge tests on June 28 and 30.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: How to Check