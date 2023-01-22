ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 to be declared SOON at icai.org, check tentative dates here

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the result of the CA Foundation soon. The result is expected to be announced between January 30 to February 6, 2023. Once released, candidates can check the Chartered Accountants Foundation results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI has also shared via tweet that the CA foundation result will be released from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. The final date will be announced soon.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was held between December 14 to December 20, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Results: Steps to check result

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on the ICAI CA Foundation result link available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

READ: JEE Main Session 1 Exam: NTA releases JEE Main Session 1 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download