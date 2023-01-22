Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 to be declared SOON at icai.org, check tentative dates here

ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was held between December 14 to December 20, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 to be declared SOON at icai.org, check tentative dates here
File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the result of the CA Foundation soon. The result is expected to be announced between January 30 to February 6, 2023. Once released, candidates can check the Chartered Accountants Foundation results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI has also shared via tweet that the CA foundation result will be released from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. The final date will be announced soon.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was held between December 14 to December 20, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Results: Steps to check result

  • Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.
  • Click on the ICAI CA Foundation result link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

READ: JEE Main Session 1 Exam: NTA releases JEE Main Session 1 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'
Bhediya star Kriti Sanon looks unrecognisable in old photos, actress' early years will leave you stunned
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Hansika Motwani's weight loss journey will inspire you, check out her before and after photos
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as new chief of aviation regulator DGCA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.