ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be declared next week at icai.org, check tentative dates here

Once released, candidates can check the Chartered Accountants Foundation results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to announce the result of ICAI CA Foundation 2022 soon. The result is expected to be announced next week. Once released, candidates can check the Chartered Accountants Foundation results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

According to Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI's tweet -- CA foundation result will be released from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. The final date will be announced soon. However, the final date is expected to be announced soon by ICAI.

The ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was held between December 14 to December 20, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Results: Steps to check result

  • Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.
  • Click on the ICAI CA Foundation result link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
