ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 date, time: Know when, where and how to check scores

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to announce the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam 2022 soon. As per reports, the ICAI CA Foundation result is likely to be declared on August 10. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in," ICAI notification mentioned.

Once declared, candidates will be able to download the CA Foundation exam scorecard through the website- icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in

Click on the 'CA Foundation result 2022' link available on the homepage

Enter your required details and click on submit

CA Foundation result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the CA Foundation exam scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

To qualify CA Foundation exam, candidates have to score at least 40 percent on each paper and the overall pass percentage should not be less than 50 percent marks. The candidates can download the CA Foundation exam scorecard on the website- icai.nic.in.