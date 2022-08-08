Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 date, time: Know when, where and how to check scores

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: ICAI is expected to announce the CA Foundation examination result 2022 on August 10

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 date, time: Know when, where and how to check scores
File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to announce the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam 2022 soon. As per reports, the ICAI CA Foundation result is likely to be declared on August 10. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in," ICAI notification mentioned.

Once declared, candidates will be able to download the CA Foundation exam scorecard through the website- icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website-- icai.nic.in
  • Click on the 'CA Foundation result 2022' link available on the homepage 
  • Enter your required details and click on submit
  • CA Foundation result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the CA Foundation exam scorecard, take a printout for future reference.

To qualify CA Foundation exam, candidates have to score at least 40 percent on each paper and the overall pass percentage should not be less than 50 percent marks. The candidates can download the CA Foundation exam scorecard on the website- icai.nic.in.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.