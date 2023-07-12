Headlines

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: Once released, candidates can download the result through the ICAI exam website - icai.nic.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is likely to announce the result of the CA Foundation June exam 2023 today, July 12, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the result through the ICAI exam website - icai.nic.in. However, the official date to announce the result has not been announced. To download the result, candidates must have their registration number and roll number. 

If students register their email address and mobile number on the ICAI website, they can also receive their results through SMS and email. The 2023 ICAI CA Foundation exams were held from June 24 to June 30, 2023.

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: Steps to check

  • 1. Visit the ICAI exam website of ICAI at icai.org.
  • 2. Click on "Results". 
  • 3. Click on "Foundation: June 2023" under the "Check Results" section
  • 4. Enter their Roll number with a PIN or the registration number. 
  • 5. Now a new window will appear with your CA Foundation result. 
  • 6. Take a printout of the result for future reference.  

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: Steps to check via SMS

  • 1. Type CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the 6-digit Foundation roll number of the candidate), E.g. CAFND 000171 
  • 2. Send the message to 57575 
  • 3. Result will be sent on the phone

