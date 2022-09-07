Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICAI CA November Exam 2022 registration to close today, apply at icai.org: Details here

ICAI CA November Exam 2022 registration will end today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

ICAI CA November Exam 2022 registration to close today, apply at icai.org: Details here
ICAI CA 2022| Photo: PTI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the November exams soon. The ICAI is currently conducting the registration process for ICAI Chartered Accountants. The last date to apply for the ICAI CA November Exams is today, September 7. Candidates who are willing to apply for the ICAI CA November Exams 2022 can apply from the official website--icai.org. 

Candidates have to visit the self-service portal and register, log in and apply for the form. After which you will have to key in their login details and fill in the form. 

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the website – icai.org
  • Click on the portal section on the homepage and then on self-service portal
  • Register and then login
  • Enter the details and then submit the form
  • Download and keep a copy.

As per the website, the last date for applying for the November 2022 exam was August 31 originally which was later rescheduled. The last date to submit the online applications late was on September 7 but has been rescheduled to September 10. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 600 for a late fee.

Candidates note that the correction window for ICAI CA will open from tomorrow, September 8 and the last date for the correction window is on September 13.

Read: SAM Odisha 12 Second merit list OUT at samsodisha.gov.in: See how to download here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.