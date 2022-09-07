ICAI CA November Exam 2022 registration to close today, apply at icai.org: Details here

ICAI CA 2022| Photo: PTI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the November exams soon. The ICAI is currently conducting the registration process for ICAI Chartered Accountants. The last date to apply for the ICAI CA November Exams is today, September 7. Candidates who are willing to apply for the ICAI CA November Exams 2022 can apply from the official website--icai.org.

Candidates have to visit the self-service portal and register, log in and apply for the form. After which you will have to key in their login details and fill in the form.

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the website – icai.org

Click on the portal section on the homepage and then on self-service portal

Register and then login

Enter the details and then submit the form

Download and keep a copy.

As per the website, the last date for applying for the November 2022 exam was August 31 originally which was later rescheduled. The last date to submit the online applications late was on September 7 but has been rescheduled to September 10. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 600 for a late fee.

Candidates note that the correction window for ICAI CA will open from tomorrow, September 8 and the last date for the correction window is on September 13.

