ICAI CA Foundation 2022 admit card likely soon: Exam dates, paper pattern, important guidelines here

ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation admit card 2022 for the December session exam soon at the official website-- eservices.icai.org.

According to an official statement, the ICAT CA Foundation admit card will be released on the official website-- eservices.icai.org. It is generally released 14 days prior to the start of the examination. Candidates must note that no physical admit card will be released, candidates can download the CA Foundation December 2022 admit card using their application number and password.

CA Foundation exam is a descriptive-cum-objective type examination which is conducted two times a year.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards along with a valid photo ID proof with them to the examination centre. After taking a print of the CA Foundation admit card, candidates are advised to verify the name, registration number, centre and medium opted.

CA CA Foundation December 2022: Exam Dates, Shift Timings

The CA Foundation exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20. The shift timing for Principles and Practice of Accounting (paper 1) and Business Laws, Business Correspondence and Reporting (paper 2) will be 2 pm to 5 pm, while the shift timing for Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics (paper 3) and Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge (Paper 4) will be 2 pm to 4 pm.

CA CA Foundation December 2022: Important instructions