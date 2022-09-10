Search icon
ICAI CA Foundation exam dates released at icai.org, check notice here

ICAI CA Foundation Exam: The online application process will commence from September 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

CA Foundation exam dates for the December 2022 session have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The CA Foundation exams is scheduled to be conducted from December 14, 2022 in pen-paper mode. The application process for the CA December session exam will begin on September 14 on the Self Service Portal (SSP) of ICAI. The last date to apply is October 4, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at icai.org.

The deadline for submitting a late fee with an online examination application form is October 9. For Indian Centers, the application fee is Rs 1500. For candidates from Kathmandu and Bhutan, the fee is Rs 2,200.

The first and second papers will be given from 2 PM to 5 PM, and papers three and four will be given from 2 PM to 4 PM.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Notification

