ICAI CA Foundation Exam admit card released at icai.org, exam from June 24, check direct link here

The ICAI CA Foundation examination is scheduled to be held on June 24, 26, 28, and June 30, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

ICAI CA Foundation June Exam Dates 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has relesed the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 examination admit card on June 9, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023 on the official website at icai.org and eservices.icai.org. Students can write the answers in Hindi or in English.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023: How to Download

  • Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org and eservices.icai.org.
  • Click on the "Download Admit Card For Foundation Exam June 2023.”
  • Enter the required details such as Student Registration Number and Password.
  • Click on the “Download Admit Card.”
  • Your ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

