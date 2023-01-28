Search icon
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: When to expect result for Chartered Accountant exam? Website, how to check

The ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 is expected to be released soon at icai.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 result soon | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Foundation Examination 2022 result soon on the official website. Once released, candidates who appeared for the CA exam will be able to check their results at -- icai.org and icai.nic.in. 

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal took to Twitter and said that the CA foundation Result 2022 is expected to be released between January 29 to February 6, 2023. The exact date of ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023 result will be notified shortly. 

Dhiraj Khandelwal took to Twitter, “I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification.”

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at icai.org.
  • On the homepage, Click on ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.
  • Your ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and save it for future reference.
