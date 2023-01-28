ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: When to expect result for Chartered Accountant exam? Website, how to check

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 result soon | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Foundation Examination 2022 result soon on the official website. Once released, candidates who appeared for the CA exam will be able to check their results at -- icai.org and icai.nic.in.

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal took to Twitter and said that the CA foundation Result 2022 is expected to be released between January 29 to February 6, 2023. The exact date of ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023 result will be notified shortly.

Dhiraj Khandelwal took to Twitter, “I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification.”

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to download