ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 begins TODAY: Check full exam schedule, guidelines here

File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 is all set to begin today - December 14, 2022, onwards. ICAI will be conducting Paper 1 for the CA Foundation Course today, December 14, 2022.

Thereon, candidates will be appearing for three more papers which will be held on December 16, 18, and 20, 2022, respectively.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Official exam schedule

Paper 1 - Principles and Practice of Accounting

Date - December 14, 2022, Wednesday

Time - 2 pm to 5 pm, Subjective type

Paper 2 - Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting

Date - December 16, 2022, Friday

Time - 2 pm to 5 pm, Subjective type

Paper 3 - Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics

Date - December 18, 2022, Sunday

Time - 2 pm to 4 pm, Objective type

Paper 4 - Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge

Date - December 20, 2022, Tuesday

Time - 2 pm to 4 pm, Objective type

ICAI has already released the ICAI Admit card on icai.org for the CA Foundation Exam. The ICAI CA Foundation Exam will conclude on December 20, 2022.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Important exam guidelines

Students must carry their ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 admit cards with them to their respective exam centres.

Candidates must reach the exam centres before the scheduled reporting time to avoid any hassles.

Candidates must carry a valid photo ID such as an Aaadhar card, Voter ID, etc to the ICAI CA exam centres.

Candidates must follow all the Covid-19 protocols at the exam centres.