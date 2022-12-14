Search icon
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 begins TODAY: Check full exam schedule, guidelines here

ICAI has already released the ICAI Admit card on icai.org for the CA Foundation Exam. The ICAI CA Foundation Exam will conclude on December 20, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 is all set to begin today - December 14, 2022, onwards. ICAI will be conducting Paper 1 for the CA Foundation Course today, December 14, 2022. 
 
Thereon, candidates will be appearing for three more papers which will be held on December 16, 18, and 20, 2022, respectively. 
 
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Official exam schedule 
 
Paper 1 - Principles and Practice of Accounting
Date - December 14, 2022, Wednesday
Time - 2 pm to 5 pm, Subjective type
 
Paper 2 - Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting
Date - December 16, 2022, Friday
Time - 2 pm to 5 pm, Subjective type
 
Paper 3 - Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics
Date - December 18, 2022, Sunday
Time - 2 pm to 4 pm, Objective type
 
Paper 4 - Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge
Date - December 20, 2022, Tuesday
Time - 2 pm to 4 pm, Objective type
 
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022: Important exam guidelines 
 
Students must carry their ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 admit cards with them to their respective exam centres.
 
Candidates must reach the exam centres before the scheduled reporting time to avoid any hassles.
 
Candidates must carry a valid photo ID such as an Aaadhar card, Voter ID, etc to the ICAI CA exam centres.
 
Candidates must follow all the Covid-19 protocols at the exam centres. 
