ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2023 to be out tomorrow: Official website, how to download here

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 result will be declared on February 7. Know all important details here.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

Edited by

The Institute of  Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation result 2023 on February 7. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation Dec exam 2023 can check their results from the official website-- icai.nic.in, once released. 

ICAI CA Foundation 2023: Exam details 

The December ICAI CA Foundation exam 2023 was conducted offline on December 31, January 2, 4, and 6 in over 280 cities in India and 8 cities abroad.  To clear the exam, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent in individual papers and 50 per cent in aggregate. 

ICAI CA Result 2023: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of ICAI CA exam results - icai.nic.in
  • Click on the ICAI Foundation result December 2023 download link
  • Enter the required details including registration number and password
  • Press the submit button
  • The result of CA Foundation 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the result for future reference. 
