ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 admit card expected to be released soon at icai.org, details here

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is likely to release the admit card soon for the December exam. However, the official date to release the ICAI CA December exam has not been released yet. The ICAI CA December exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 14. As per media reports, the admit card is likely to be released this week. The ICAI December Foundation Exam is scheduled to be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022.

Currently, ICAI Mock Test series II for the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 is being conducted. The mock test series began on November 28 and will conclude on December 1, 2022. The timings for the mock test series are scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm on November 28 - 29 and November 30 – December 1 respectively.

Official notice on the mock test reads, “In continuation of Mock Test Paper Series – I, the Board of Studies (Academic) is commencing Mock Test Papers Series – II from November 28, 2022 for students appearing in CA Foundation December 2022 examination. The mock test will be conducted in physical/virtual mode(s). Those students appearing in physical mode may contact their respective regional councils & respective branches.”

ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022: Steps to download