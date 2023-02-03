ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result likely today: When, where, and how to check result online

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the result of the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 today (February 3, 2023). Once released, candidates can check the Chartered Accountants Foundation results on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exam was held in offline mode from December 14 to December 20, 2022. The exam was held in four papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2 were conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 3 and Paper 4 were conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

To access CA December 2022 Foundation result, candidates have to login using their User ID and Password.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the result notification reads.

READ: ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Result releasing today at icai.nic.in, know how to download

ICAI CA Foundation Results: Steps to check result