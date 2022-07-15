Search icon
ICAI CA Final Result For May 2022 exam declared at icai.nic.in, get direct link here

ICAI CA Final Result 2022 declared: The ICAI CA final exams for May session were held between May 14 and May 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for CA final exam today, July 15. Candidates can check the results through the official website - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA final exams for the May session were conducted between May 14 and May 30.

To check the ICAI CA final result, candidates will have to log in with their roll numbers and registration numbers.

ICAI CA Final Result: Steps To Check 

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link mentioned 

Step 3: Log in with the credentials

Step 4: Check your ICAI CA final result

Step 5: Submit and download scorecards

Direct link: ICAI CA final result 2022

