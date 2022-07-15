ICAI CA Final Result For May 2022 exam declared at icai.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result for CA final exam today, July 15. Candidates can check the results through the official website - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in. The ICAI CA final exams for the May session were conducted between May 14 and May 30.

To check the ICAI CA final result, candidates will have to log in with their roll numbers and registration numbers.

ICAI CA Final Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link mentioned

Step 3: Log in with the credentials

Step 4: Check your ICAI CA final result

Step 5: Submit and download scorecards

Direct link: ICAI CA final result 2022