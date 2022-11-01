ICAI CA Final November 2022 Exam begins TODAY, check important exam guidelines

File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is all set to conduct the ICAI CA Final Exam for November 2022 from today - November 1, 2022. The exam will begin today and end on November 17, 2022.

The ICAI CA Final Exam Admit Card was released by the Institute and students are advised to carry the same to the exam hall. The CA final group 1 exam will be conducted in single shifts from 2 pm to 5 pm every day. The CA Inter Exams will begin on November 2, 2022.

ICAI CA Final November 2022 Exam: Exam guidelines

Candidates must carry their admit cards.

Candidates are advised to report to the exam venue at least one hour before the exam begins to avoid any delays.

Candidates must avoid carrying any Bluetooth devices or electronic items to the exam hall.

Candidates must attempt all the questions.

Candidates must carry a valid photo ID with them.

For the unversed, recently, the ICAI CA Final November Exams 2022 was postponed in Shimla City Centre due to General election to the Legislative Assembly in Himachal Pradesh.

The notice read, "In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA(Exam)/November/2022 dated 27th July 2022, it is notified for general information that due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh, the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective) scheduled to be held on 12th November 2022 at Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) Examination Centre stands postponed and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on 21st November 2022 (Monday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 6 PM and same venue. Admit Card will be valid for the revised date."