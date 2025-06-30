ICAI CA Final Result Date 2025: According to ex-CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, the results are expected by the first week of July, tentatively around July 3rd or 4th. However, there is no official confirmation.

ICAI CA Final May Result Date 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Final Result for the May 2025 session between July 3 and 4. Upon release, candidates can check their results on the official website ic,ai.nic.in.

While no official confirmation has been issued, this tentative timeframe is based on past patterns, as the results for the May session last year were released on July 11. Candidates are encouraged to stay informed and have their login credentials prepared.

“For those asking about the May 25 exam results, please note that, based on past experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July — tentatively around July 3rd or 4th,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, ICAI will officially announce the date and time of the May results via a notification.

The ICAI May exams took place from May 2 to 14. The CA Inter group 1 exam was scheduled for May 3, 5, and 7. The group 2 exam was scheduled for May 9, 11, and 14. The final exam for group 1 was held on May 2, 4, and 6, while the group 2 exam was scheduled for May 8, 10, and 13. However, exams scheduled for May 9-14 were postponed due to India-Pakistan tensions.

How to check CA Final May 2025 result?

Follow the given steps below to download your scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website for ICAI result- icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the May 2025 exam result link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number along with either your PIN or roll number.

Step 4: Submit and check the result.