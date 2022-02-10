ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021 TODAY – Check list of websites

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 09:34 AM IST
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will release the CA Final Result 2021 and CA Foundation Result 2021 today – February 10, 2022 on icaiexam.icai.org and other ICAI websites. Candidates who appeared for the December 2021 examinations would be able to check their score online.
ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result 2021: List of websites
ICAI would be releasing the results for CA Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and CA Foundation Examination on multiple websites:
caresults.icai.org
icai.nic.in
icaiexam.icai.org
Students must keep their registration number and PIN or password handy. Those who have registered for their result on e-mail would be getting the mail once the results are made available online.