ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021 DECLARED at icaiexam.icai.org – Direct link to check scores

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final Results 2021 and CA Foundation results 2021 on its official website today, February 10. Candidates who wish to check their results can do so by visiting the website, icaiexam.icai.org.

It must be noted that the result can be checked on ICAI’s official website, icaiexam.icai.org, and other ICAI websites. Candidates who appeared for the exams will have to type in their roll numbers and other details to access their scores in the exam.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites mentioned below, or the direct link provided to check the results.

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

Direct link to check ICAI CA Final and Foundation results 2021

The final and foundation examinations were conducted by ICAI in December 2021. The results for the old and new course as well as the CA December 2021 exams have been released on the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Final, Foundation result 2021: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Select the Final or Foundation option and enter your roll number.

Step 5: After entering the credentials, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

Candidates who have registered to get their results via email will receive a PDF of their scores on their registered email ID. It is likely that the website of ICAI may lag or stop working due to excessive traffic. In this case, candidates are recommended to check the results after a few hours.