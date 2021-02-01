ICAI CA Final Exam November Result 2020 likely to be announced today, know how to check

ICAI CA Final November Result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release ICAI CA Final Result 2020 for November attempt today i.e. on February 1, 2021. Candidates who have participated in the CA Final November Exam 2020 will be able to check their individual results by logging onto the exam portal icai.org, caresults.icai.org. Along with individual results, the ICAI would also be publishing CA Final Exam 2020 November merit list up to 50th rank online.

How to check CA Final November Result 2020 online?

The ICAI will publish the CA Final Result 2020 for the November attempt online on their official website. Students are advised to follow the step-by-step guide provided below:

Step 1: Visit websites - icai.org, caresults.icai.org.

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for CA Final November Result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your 6 Digit Exam Roll Number and other details.

Step 4: Verify all the details and submit it on the website.

Step 5: Your CA Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result scorecard and take printout for future references.

Direct link to be available soon.

Scorecard available via Email/SMS

Through Email

ICAI will also be making CA Final Result 2020 scorecards available to the students via Emails and SMS.

In order to receive ICAI CA Final November Result 2020 via Email, candidates can register their email ids on the official website to receive the result via email. The official notification in this regards reads "All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result."

Through SMS

Final Examination (Old Course)

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128 and send the message to: 57575 – for all mobile services.