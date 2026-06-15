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ICAI CA Final Exam 2026 result to be declared on June 18; Check steps to download, direct link

The ICAI has announced the result date for the CA Final Examination May 2026 results. In the official notification published today, June 15, Monday, the results will be declared by the evening of June 18, 2026.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 08:06 PM IST

ICAI CA Final Exam 2026 result to be declared on June 18; Check steps to download, direct link
ICAI CA Final Exam 2026 result to be declared on June 18
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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result date for the CA Final Examination May 2026 results. In the official notification published today, June 15, Monday, the results will be declared by the evening of June 18, 2026. 

The official notification read, “The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2026 will be declared by the evening of 18th June 2026 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website caresults.icai.org. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.” 

ICAI CA 2026: Check result date and time 

According to the official notification, candidates can check their scorecards on the official website at caresults.icai.org. They will also be required to use their registration and roll numbers to check their scores. 

Steps to check ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result  

Candidates must follow the below mentioned steps to check their ICAI CA Final May 2026 result online: 

  • Visit the result website at caresults.icai.org. 
  • Click on the ICAI CA Final May 2026 Examination Results link. 
  • Enter your Registration Number and Roll Number to submit. 
  • ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result scorecard will appear. 
  • Check your details and download for future reference.
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