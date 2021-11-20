ICAI CA admit card 2021 released for Foundation, Intermediate & Final exam - Download hall ticket here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released its admit card for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - icaiexam.icai.org.

As per the ICAI notification, it is advised that students download their admit cards digitally and take a printout since a hard copy will not be sent to them separately. However, the exam will be conducted offline.

All three - the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam will take place between December 5 - 20, 2021.

Here's how you can download the ICAI CA Admit card 2021:

- Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org

- Enter your registration number and password to log in

- A new window will open, click on Admit Card December link

- Download the admit card and take a printout

Notably, if students find any mistake in the admit card, they should immediately contact the concerned department.