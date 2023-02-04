ICAI CA 2023 May/June 2023 registration for Final, Intermediate, Foundation exam begins at icai.org, details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) registration for CA May-June 2023 has begun. Interested candidates can submit the applications for (Final, Intermediate, and Foundation) – May/June 2023 at www.icai.org. The last date to apply is February 24. Candidates can submit their application by March 3 with a late fee.
Candidates can edit their Final, Intermediate, Foundation - May/June 2022 application form from March 4 to March 10.
The admit cards with photographs and signatures of the candidates will be released on eservices.icai.org generally 14 days before the commencement of the exam.
ICAI CA May-June 2023: Steps to apply
ICAI CA May-June 2023: application form
