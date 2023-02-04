ICAI CA 2023 May/June 2023 registration for Final, Intermediate, Foundation exam begins at icai.org, details here

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) registration for CA May-June 2023 has begun. Interested candidates can submit the applications for (Final, Intermediate, and Foundation) – May/June 2023 at www.icai.org. The last date to apply is February 24. Candidates can submit their application by March 3 with a late fee.

Candidates can edit their Final, Intermediate, Foundation - May/June 2022 application form from March 4 to March 10.

The admit cards with photographs and signatures of the candidates will be released on eservices.icai.org generally 14 days before the commencement of the exam.

ICAI CA May-June 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at www.icai.org

Click on the Student tab then on the exam

Login at eservices.icai.org

Proceed with the application

Submit the form and take the printout.

ICAI CA May-June 2023: application form

Important Dates

Application to begin: February 03, 2023

Last Date for Online Submission of form without late fee: February 24, 2023

Last Date for Online Submission of form with late fee: March 03, 2023

Correction Window to open: March 04, 2023

Correction Window to close: March 10, 2023

