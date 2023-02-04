Search icon
ICAI CA 2023 May/June 2023 registration for Final, Intermediate, Foundation exam begins at icai.org, details here

Candidates can edit their Final, Intermediate, Foundation - May/June 2022 application form from March 4 to March 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) registration for CA May-June 2023 has begun. Interested candidates can submit the applications for (Final, Intermediate, and Foundation) – May/June 2023 at www.icai.org. The last date to apply is February 24. Candidates can submit their application by March 3 with a late fee.

The admit cards with photographs and signatures of the candidates will be released on eservices.icai.org generally 14 days before the commencement of the exam.

ICAI CA May-June 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at www.icai.org
  • Click on the Student tab then on the exam 
  • Login at eservices.icai.org
  • Proceed with the application
  • Submit the form and take the printout.

ICAI CA May-June 2023: application form

Important Dates  
  • Application to begin: February 03, 2023 
  • Last Date for Online Submission of form without late fee: February 24, 2023 
  • Last Date for Online Submission of form with late fee: March 03, 2023 
  • Correction Window to open: March 04, 2023 
  • Correction Window to close: March 10, 2023 

