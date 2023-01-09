ICAI CA 2022 Final, Intermediate Results likely TOMORROW at icai.org, know how to check

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is likely to declare the ICAI CA 2022 final result tomorrow (January 10). Once released, candidates can check the result on the official site of ICAI: icai.org.

CA Final exams were conducted from November 1 to November 16, 2022. Whereas, CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17.

The official notice reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal tweeted that the CA final result will release before January 14 and the convocation of newly qualified CA will be on January 24, 2023. ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode.

ICAI CA 2022 final result: How to check