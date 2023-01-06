ICAI CA 2022 Final Result expected SOON at icai.org, know how to check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India s expected to release the ICAI CA 2022 final result before January 14, 2023. Once released, candidates can check the result on the official site of ICAI: icai.org.
ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal tweeted that the CA final result will release before January 14 and the convocation of newly qualified CA will be on January 24, 2023. ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode.
ICAI CA 2022 final result: How to check
