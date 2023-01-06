Search icon
ICAI CA 2022 Final Result expected SOON at icai.org, know how to check

ICAI CA 2022 final result: Once released, candidates can check the result on the official site of ICAI: icai.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

File photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India s expected to release the ICAI CA 2022 final result before January 14, 2023. Once released, candidates can check the result on the official site of ICAI: icai.org.

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal tweeted that the CA final result will release before January 14 and the convocation of newly qualified CA will be on January 24, 2023. ICAI conducted CA Final examinations from November 1 to November 16, 2022. CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in the offline mode.

ICAI CA 2022 final result: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org
  • Click on ICAI CA results 2022 link available on the home page
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

READ: NEET PG 2023 registration: NBE issues official notice regarding application process, check latest update

 

