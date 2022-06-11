Kerala Class 10 Result 2022: Date, time, direct link here

Headlines

Ravi Shastri explains why India’s name is written on the World Cup 2023 Trophy

Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 discount, check details

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Check voting, counting, result dates, other details

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Check voting, counting, result dates, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 discount, check details

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Most catches taken by Indian players in ODI World Cups

Bollywood actors who charge crores for performing at private events

KL Rahul's superfood-rich diet to remain fit

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Israel Gaza War: Gaza under 'non-stop' bombardment, Israel launches series of rockets overnight

Data Protection: How social media platforms plan to verify users' age

Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar film holds well, earns Rs 4.22 crore in opening weekend

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

HomeEducation

Education

Kerala Class 10 Result 2022: Date, time, direct link here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 is most likely to be released on June 15, 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 is most likely to be released on June 15, 2022. As per reports, the Kerala Class 10 result 2022 was supposed to release on June 10 which has now been postponed for 5 days. 

Candidates who appeared for the Kerala 10th Board Exam 2022 will be able to check their results from the official website -- keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala 10th Result 2022: Exam details 

The Kerala Board SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022. The exams were held in offline mode from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. To pass the Kerala SSLC 2022 examination, students have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject. Students have to achieve at least a grade D+ or between 30 to 39 marks to be considered to have passed in the class Kerala SSLC.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 is most likely to be released on June 15, 2022. As per reports, the Kerala Class 10 result 2022 was supposed to release on June 10 which has now been postponed for 5 days. 

Candidates who appeared for the Kerala 10th Board Exam 2022 will be able to check their results from the official website -- keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala 10th Result 2022: Exam details 

The Kerala Board SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022. The exams were held in offline mode from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. To pass the Kerala SSLC 2022 examination, students have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject. Students have to achieve at least a grade D+ or between 30 to 39 marks to be considered to have passed in the class Kerala SSLC.

The Kerala government did not cancel or postpone the class 10 board examination last year. The SSLC was conducted offline while adhering to all safety protocols and guidelines.

Kerala Class 10th Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan. in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’
  • Enter login details such as roll number and submit
  • The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Read: ICAI CA 2022: Admit card released, see all important details here

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bihar man who became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from IIT job after few years due to...

National Conference, Congress sweep LAHDC-Kargil polls, win 22 seats

ODI World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Shanto guide Bangladesh to 6-wicket win over Afghanistan

Delhi-NCR news: Noida traffic police announces traffic diversions for event on October 9

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE