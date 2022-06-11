Kerala Class 10 Result 2022: Date, time, direct link here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 is most likely to be released on June 15, 2022.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 is most likely to be released on June 15, 2022. As per reports, the Kerala Class 10 result 2022 was supposed to release on June 10 which has now been postponed for 5 days.

Candidates who appeared for the Kerala 10th Board Exam 2022 will be able to check their results from the official website -- keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala 10th Result 2022: Exam details

The Kerala Board SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022. The exams were held in offline mode from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. To pass the Kerala SSLC 2022 examination, students have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject. Students have to achieve at least a grade D+ or between 30 to 39 marks to be considered to have passed in the class Kerala SSLC.

The Kerala government did not cancel or postpone the class 10 board examination last year. The SSLC was conducted offline while adhering to all safety protocols and guidelines.

Kerala Class 10th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan. in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Enter login details such as roll number and submit

The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

