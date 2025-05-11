ICAI has announced the revised exam dates of CA Inter and CA Final exams which were cancelled due to rising India-Pakistan tensions.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the revised exam dates of CA Inter and CA Final exams, which were cancelled due to rising India-Pakistan tensions. CA May 2025 Final, Intermediate exams will now be conducted from May 16 to 24. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from May 9 to 14, 2025. The ICAI had earlier this week announced the postponement of the exams.

“It is hereby announced for general information that in view of the favourable developments in the security situations in the country; it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and INTT-AT (PQC) examinations earlier scheduled from 9 th May 2025 to 14 th May 2025 will now be held from 16th May 2025 to 24th May 2025,” ICAI in an official notice said.