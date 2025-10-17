IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Candidates can check their results on the official IBPS portal by entering their Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

IBPS SO Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of the Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XV). Candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in. Candidates can now check their results on the official IBPS portal www.ibps.in by entering their Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

The preliminary exam was conducted on August 30, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill over 1000+ vacancies. The exam targeted aspirants for crucial positions, including Agriculture Field Officer (AFO), HR/Personnel Officer, IT Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and Rajbhasha Officer.

Steps to download IBPS SO result 2025

Go to official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the SO result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Get a direct link HERE.