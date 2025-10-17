IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
EDUCATION
Candidates can check their results on the official IBPS portal by entering their Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.
IBPS SO Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the results of the Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XV). Candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in. Candidates can now check their results on the official IBPS portal www.ibps.in by entering their Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.
The preliminary exam was conducted on August 30, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill over 1000+ vacancies. The exam targeted aspirants for crucial positions, including Agriculture Field Officer (AFO), HR/Personnel Officer, IT Officer, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, and Rajbhasha Officer.
Get a direct link HERE.