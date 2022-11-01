IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 CRP SPL 12 registration starts at ibps.in: Total 710 posts vacant, steps to apply here

Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the registration process for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 on November 1 at the official website-- ibps.in. Interested candidates can now register for CRP SPL 12 online through the official site. This IBPS SO Recruitment is being held to hire candidates to fill a total of 710 posts.

The last date to register for the IBPS SO recruitment 2022 exam is November 21. The preliminary online examination will be conducted on December 24 and December 31, 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January 29, 2023. The application fees is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 850 for all others. The fees should be paid online mode only.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: How to register