IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for 710 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, know how to apply online

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 07:05 AM IST

File photo

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 is November 21. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.
 
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy 
Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts
IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
Law Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) and enroll as an advocate with Bar Council.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): The candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates 

  • Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates-- November 01 to November 21
  • Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)-- November 1 to 21
  • Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary-- December 2022
  • Online Examination (Preliminary)-- December 24/ December 31
  • Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2023
  • Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 29
  • Online Examination (Main)-- January 2023
  • Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 2023
  • Online Examination (Main)-- January 29
  • Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination-- February 2023
  • Download of call letters for interview-- February 2023

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply before November 21, 2022, through the official website —ibps.in.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Notification

