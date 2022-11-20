IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for 710 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, know how to apply online

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 is November 21. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy
Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts
IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
Law Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) and enroll as an advocate with Bar Council.
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): The candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates
How to apply: Interested candidates can apply before November 21, 2022, through the official website —ibps.in.