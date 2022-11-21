Search icon
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 710 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, details here

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 07:07 AM IST

File photo

The last date today (November 21) to apply for Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) Specialist Officer recruitment. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.
 
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy 
Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts
IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
Law Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) and enroll as an advocate with Bar Council.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): The candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates 

Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates-- November 01 to November 21
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)-- November 1 to 21
Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary-- December 2022
Online Examination (Preliminary)-- December 24/ December 31
Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2023
Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 29
Online Examination (Main)-- January 2023
Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 2023
Online Examination (Main)-- January 29
Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination-- February 2023
Download of call letters for interview-- February 2023
How to apply: Interested candidates can apply before November 21, 2022, through the official website —ibps.in.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Notification

