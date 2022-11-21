IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 710 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, details here

File photo

The last date today (November 21) to apply for Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) Specialist Officer recruitment. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.



IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy

Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Law Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) and enroll as an advocate with Bar Council.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): The candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates-- November 01 to November 21

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)-- November 1 to 21

Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary-- December 2022

Online Examination (Preliminary)-- December 24/ December 31

Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2023

Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 29

Online Examination (Main)-- January 2023

Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 2023

Online Examination (Main)-- January 29

Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination-- February 2023

Download of call letters for interview-- February 2023

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply before November 21, 2022, through the official website —ibps.in.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Notification