IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for 710 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, know how to apply

Headlines

E-commerce Outsourcing India: Cynergy BPO on the Imperative of 24/7 Omnichannel, Multilingual Support

G20 Summit: Restrictions to come into force in New Delhi district; what’s allowed, what’s not

Hospitality Outsourcing India: Cynergy BPO — Elevating Guest Experiences in a Digital World

Meet India's richest tech YouTuber with Rs 360 crore net worth who drives Rolls Royce

Nita Ambani’s new project to be headed by daughter Isha Ambani; know Reliance Retail MD’s new role

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

E-commerce Outsourcing India: Cynergy BPO on the Imperative of 24/7 Omnichannel, Multilingual Support

G20 Summit: Restrictions to come into force in New Delhi district; what’s allowed, what’s not

Hospitality Outsourcing India: Cynergy BPO — Elevating Guest Experiences in a Digital World

Super expensive cars of Pakistani cricketers

Weight loss tips: Indian snacks to help shed extra kilos

7 Japanese techniques to overcome laziness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

India World Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan in; no Samson, Chahal, Ashwin as India name squad

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Mannara Chopra reacts to director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary kissing her without consent: 'He got over excited'

Imran Khan opens up about his mental health struggle, feelings of self-harm, says 'when you've lived...'

This film's insurance cover alone was higher than box office gross of all Akshay Kumar, Vijay, Ajith films, it earned...

HomeEducation

Education

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Last date SOON to apply for 710 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, know how to apply

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The last date to apply for the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 is November 21. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation.
 
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy 
Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts
IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
Law Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LLB) and enroll as an advocate with Bar Council.

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): The candidate must have a 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation and Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): The candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Also Read: WBJEE 2023 to be conducted on THIS date, check exam date here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important dates 
Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates-- November 01 to November 21
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)-- November 1 to 21
Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary-- December 2022
Online Examination (Preliminary)-- December 24/ December 31
Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2023
Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 29
Online Examination (Main)-- January 2023
Download of Call letter for Online exam (Main)-- January 2023
Online Examination (Main)-- January 29
Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination-- February 2023
Download of call letters for interview-- February 2023

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply before November 21, 2022, through the official website —ibps.in.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Notification

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares new photos on his birthday, calls him 'love of my life'

ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny and VP Rajeev Shukla receive warm welcome in Lahore, See pics

Meet man who co-founded Rs 599250 crore firm started as ‘one-room office’, now one of richest IIT alumni, net worth is…

WHO issues alert over fake liver medicine detected in India and...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE