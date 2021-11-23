IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1828 posts on ibps.in TODAY- Check direct link here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is currently conducting a recruitment drive for hiring candidates for the Special Officer posts in the organization, and the last date to apply for the job vacancies is today, November 23.

As per the official notification, IBPS is has invited applicants to fill around 1828 posts of Special Officers in the organization. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the posts can do so through the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

The registration process for the IBPS SO recruitment 2021 began earlier this month, on November 3. Candidates can check other details regarding the recruitment such as vacancy dates and the direct link to apply online below.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Application process start date- November 3, 2021

Last date to apply online- November 23, 2021 (Today)

Online examination (Prelims)- December 26, 2021

Online examination (Main)- January 30, 2022

Interview dates- Most likely in February or March 2022

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

I.T. Officer (Scale-I) - 220

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - 884

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - 84

Law Officer (Scale I) - 44

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) -- 61

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - 535

Total vacancies- 1828

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The educational qualifications for the candidates are different for each post and have been specified in the detailed notification released on the IBPS website.

Click here for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 notification

As for the age limit of the candidate, they should be born between November 2, 1991, and November 1, 2001.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “IBPS SO link available”.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Log in or register yourself on the page.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and make the fee payment.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2021

Candidates must note that they can only apply for one post. The application fee is Rs 850 for general category candidates and Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates.