Education

IBPS SO prelims results 2020 declared; check on ibps.in

Shortlisted candidates in the prelims exam shall be called for IBPS SO Mains Exam 2020 which is scheduled on 24 January 2021.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 07:02 PM IST

IBPS SO prelims results 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections (IBPS) declared the results of the preliminary examination for IBPS SO recruitment 2020 on its official website on Wednesday. Shortlisted candidates in the prelims exam shall be called for IBPS SO Mains Exam 2020 which is scheduled on 24 January 2021.

Candidates, who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 12, 2021.

The institute conducted the online Preliminary examination on December 26 and 27, 2020.

Direct link to check IBPS SO prelims results 2020.

How to check IBPS SO prelims results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS SO prelims result on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your registration details

Step 4: Enter the captcha and submit

Step 5: Get your result.

IBPS SO Exam Pattern:

The exam had objective-type questions 150 in three sections i.e. on:

English Language (50 Qs of 25 Marks)

Reasoning (50 Qs of 50 Marks)

General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari Posts/ Quantitative Aptitude for IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Agriculture Field Officer and Marketing Officer Posts (50 Qs of 50 Marks)

Candidates were given 40 minutes to complete the test. For each question, 0.25 of the marks will be deducted. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there was no penalty for that question.

 

