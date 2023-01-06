IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: Specialist Officer result expected SOON at ibps.in, know how to check

File photo

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is expected to announce the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 soon. Once released, the Specialist Officer result will be available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS written preliminary examination was held from December 24 to December 31, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will have to appear for the main exam. As per the notification, the main examination is scheduled to be conducted in January 2023. This recruitment drive will fill various posts such as Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: Steps to check Specialist Officer results

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

on the home page, click on IBPS SO Result 2022 link available

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

