IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Prelims result DECLARED at ibps.in, check important details here

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Specialist Officer Preliminary Exam (CRP SPL-XII) 2023 result has been declared today. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO Prelims 2022 can now check their results from the official website-- ibps.in. The IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023 was conducted between December 24 to 31, 2022, across the country.

Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS SO Preliminary 2023 exam will now have to appear for the Main exam, which is the next round of the selection process. The IBPS SO Recruitment 2023 exam is conducted to hire a total of 710 candidates for the Specialist Officer posts.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: How to check