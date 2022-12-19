IBPS SO Prelim Exam 2022 admit card OUT: All important details here

IBPS SO Prelim Exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

The admit card for the IBPS SO Prelim exam 2022 has been declared at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) preliminary exam 2022 can now download the admit card. Candidates can download their IBPS SO admit card using their login credentials.

The IBPS SO examination is scheduled to be held on December 31. The Online Preliminary Examination will have Objective Tests for 125 marks. The duration of the exam would be of 2 hours consisting of 3 Sections: English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness with a Special Reference to the banking Industry.

IBPS SO hall ticket 2022: Know how to download