IBPS SO Prelim Exam 2022 admit card OUT: All important details here

IBPS SO Prelim Exam 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

IBPS SO Prelim Exam 2022 | Photo: PTI

The admit card for the IBPS SO Prelim exam 2022 has been declared at the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the  Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) preliminary exam 2022 can now download the admit card. Candidates can download their IBPS SO admit card using their login credentials.

The IBPS SO examination is scheduled to be held on December 31. The Online Preliminary Examination will have Objective Tests for 125 marks. The duration of the exam would be of 2 hours consisting of 3 Sections: English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness with a Special Reference to the banking Industry.

IBPS SO hall ticket 2022: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in
  • On the homepage, click on the download main admit card link for CRP-SPL-XII
  • Key in your login credentials and log in
  • The IBPS SO prelims admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.
