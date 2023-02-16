IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 scorecard released at ibps.in: Here's how to check

IBPS SO Main Result 2022 scorecard | Photo: PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released Specialist Officer recruitment Mains Result 2022 scorecard. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO Main Exam 2022 can now check their result from the official website-- ibps.in. Candidates will be able to check the IBPS SO Main 2022 scorecard between February 16 to February 26. The IBPS SO mains exam result 2022 was declared on February 10.

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 scorecard link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page.

Read: NEET PG 2023: Telangana HC rejects exam postponement plea, students reach Supreme Court

Those candidates who have qualified the mains exam will have to appear for the interview round. The interviews will be conducted preferably in February/ March 2023. All documents as prescribed in the advertisement and or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview.