IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 released on ibps.in - Check steps to download hall ticket

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 on January 19 and will be available on the official site - ibps.in till January 30, 2022.

Those candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination on January 30, 2022. Online Main Examination for the posts of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer will consist of objective tests for 60 marks, and for the post of Rajbhasha Adhikari, the exam will comprise objective and descriptive test.

How to download IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS - ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 link

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.